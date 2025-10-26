Lindgren stopped 27 of 34 shots in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Senators.

Lindgren was beaten four times on even strength and three times on the power play, as the Capitals couldn't find a way to slow down the Senators. The seven goals allowed were a season-high mark for Lindgren, who's expected to return to his regular backup role behind Logan Thompson when the Caps take on the Stars on the road next Tuesday.