Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Concedes seven goals Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren stopped 27 of 34 shots in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Senators.
Lindgren was beaten four times on even strength and three times on the power play, as the Capitals couldn't find a way to slow down the Senators. The seven goals allowed were a season-high mark for Lindgren, who's expected to return to his regular backup role behind Logan Thompson when the Caps take on the Stars on the road next Tuesday.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Inefficient in defeat•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Canucks•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Stellar in shutout win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Making season debut•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Starting against Boston•