Lindgren (upper body) will travel with the Capitals on their upcoming two-game road trip and could be activated off injured reserve as early as Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren has missed the last three games and could back up Logan Thompson on Saturday in Winnipeg. Lindgren is 5-3-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Should he be activated, look for Garin Bjorklund to be sent to AHL Hershey.