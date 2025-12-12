Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Could be available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren (upper body) will travel with the Capitals on their upcoming two-game road trip and could be activated off injured reserve as early as Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Lindgren has missed the last three games and could back up Logan Thompson on Saturday in Winnipeg. Lindgren is 5-3-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Should he be activated, look for Garin Bjorklund to be sent to AHL Hershey.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Lands on IR•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to miss more time•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Sitting out Friday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Keeps up winning ways•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Guarding goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Hangs on for third straight win•