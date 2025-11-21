Lindgren stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Canadiens.

After a 1-1 first period, the Caps began to pull away with two goals in the first four minutes of the second period, and Lindgren made sure the Habs never got level again. The veteran netminder has won back-to-back starts for the first time this season, and through seven outings he's gone 3-3-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .888 save percentage while backing up Logan Thompson.