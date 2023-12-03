Lindgren is dealing with an illness and will consequently miss Saturday's road game against Vegas, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Lindgren has a 5-2-0 record, 2.30 GAA and .934 save percentage in seven contests this season. Darcy Kuemper is expected to face the Golden Knights. Hunter Shepard, who was summoned from AHL Hershey, is penciled in as the backup goaltender, though he didn't arrive in time for the pregame warmups.