Lindgren made 17 saves in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Lindgren was the difference maker for the Caps on five penalty kills -- he didn't allow a goal. In fact the only two goals he allowed were both deflections which are almost impossible to stop. Lindgren continues to play strong hockey for the Caps. He has allowed two or fewer goals in six straight starts, and his save percentage this season is an excellent .927.