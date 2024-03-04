Lindgren stopped 23 of 27 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Arizona, with the Coyotes' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Two of the goals against Lindgren came on power plays as the Caps took a number of undisciplined penalties in a game they probably couldn't afford to lose. The 30-year-old netminder has lost three of his last four starts, going 1-2-1 while giving up 17 goals on 110 shots (.845 save percentage), and the door could be open for Darcy Kuemper -- who has allowed three goals or less in five straight outings since the All-Star break -- to take on a bigger workload.