Lindgren will tend the twine Tuesday in Minnesota, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren is set to make just his second start in December -- he missed three games due to an upper-body injury but returned to the lineup to back up Logan Thompson on Saturday in Winnipeg. The 31-year-old Lindgren owns a 5-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 10 appearances in 2025-26. The Wild have won four consecutive games and now have Quinn Hughes in the fold, so this will be a formidable task for Lindgren.