Lindgren stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

While Lindgren allowed more than two goals for the first time this month, Alex Ovechkin's hat trick -- and 800th career goal -- supported the goalie to his fifth straight win. Lindgren improved to 7-3-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 13 outings overall. His run as the unquestioned starter will end when Darcy Kuemper (upper body) returns, but Lindgren has done enough to earn a regular share of playing time larger than just a traditional backup role.