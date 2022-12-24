Lindgren made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Friday.

He was completely dialled in during the third period, where he turned away all 15 shots he faced. Lindgren has won three straight games and is 8-1-0 in his last nine starts. The Caps were on a real roll as their captain Alex Ovechkin chased Gordie Howe's all-time goal mark. Hopefully they continue this hot streak now that Ovie has moved past Howe.