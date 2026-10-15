Lindgren stopped 26 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

The Capitals never really had control of the game, but they were able to score enough to get Lindgren his first win of the year. Over two starts, he's allowed six goals on 59 shots. The 32-year-old will continue to back up Logan Thompson, which will lead to few opportunities for Lindgren to play. The Capitals have at least three days' rest for each of their next four games, so it's possible Lindgren doesn't get another start until the team's back-to-back Oct. 28 and 29.