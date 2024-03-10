Lindgren stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Lindgren nearly picked up a second straight shutout, though he'd ultimately allow a lone tally to Tyler Johnson midway through the third period. Still, it was another superb outing from the 30-year-old netminder, who's now stopped 70 of 71 shots in back-to-back wins. Lindgren improves to 15-10-5 on the season with a .912 save percentage and 2.71 GAA while starting eight of Washington's last nine games. He figures to be back between the pipes Monday in a road matchup with the Jets.