Lindgren (upper body) left Friday's start against the Islanders with an injury.
Lindgren looked shaken up in the first period and was eventually replaced by Darcy Kuemper. Before his exit, Lindgren stopped all three shots he faced. An update on his status should be available before Saturday's tilt with Nashville.
