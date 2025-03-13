Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll patrol the blue paint on the road against the Kings.

Lindgren is back to splitting the workload with Logan Thompson, having logged two of the Caps' last four outings in which he posted a 2-0-0 record and 1.93 GAA. Given the current rotation, fantasy players should probably expect Thompson to get the road start versus the Sharks on Saturday before Lindgren is back between the pipes at home Tuesday against Detroit.