Lindgren (back) is expected to return as Darcy Kuemper's backup Sunday vs. the Sharks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

Lindgren has been sidelined since hurting his back in practice on Oct. 16. The 29-year-old Lindgren has played just one game this season, allowing four goals on 35 shots in a loss to Pittsburgh in the Capitals' opener. If Lindgren can return to a backup role Sunday, as expected, Hunter Shepard would likely head back to AHL Hershey.