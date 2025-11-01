Lindgren is set to guard the road crease against Buffalo on Saturday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren earned a 35-save shutout in his season debut against the Rangers on Oct. 12, but he's allowed 11 goals on 58 shots (.810 save percentage) in his two outings since that perfect game. He's also traditionally had mixed results against the Sabres, posting a 2-2-1 record, 3.50 GAA and .877 save percentage across six career regular-season appearances. Buffalo is 4-4-3 and ranks 19th in goals per game with 3.00 this year.