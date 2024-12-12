Lindgren is slated to start on the road against Columbus on Thursday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Lindgren has an 8-5-0 record, 2.80 GAA and .894 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past three starts despite allowing 10 goals on 76 shots (.868 save percentage) over that stretch. Columbus ranks seventh in goals per game with 3.39.