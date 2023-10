Lindgren (back) is expected to return as Darcy Kuemper's backup Sunday versus the Sharks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

Lindgren has been out since hurting his back in practice Oct. 16. He was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site. The 29-year-old netminder has played just one game this season, allowing four goals on 35 shots in a loss to Pittsburgh in the Capitals' opener. With Lindgren set to return, Hunter Shepard has been sent back to AHL Hershey.