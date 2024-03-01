Lindgren was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, and is expected to get the home start versus Philadelphia on Friday.

Lindgren was shell-shocked Tuesday as he gave up eight goals on 31 shots in an 8-3 loss to Detroit. Lindgren is 12-9-5 with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. Lindgren gave up three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Dec. 14.