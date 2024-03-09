Lindgren will patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren was perfect Thursday, stopping 39 shots in a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh. It was Lindgren's fourth shutout of the season --tied for fourth in the NHL. Lindgren is 14-10-5 with a 2.76 GAA and a .910 save percentage, as he has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender with the Capitals, shunting Darcy Kuemper to a backup role. Lindgren should have an easier time Saturday as the Blackhawks are the lowest scoring team in the NHL, finding the back of the net on only 2.05 occasions per game.