Lindgren will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Sunday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Lindgren will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Hunter Shepard played in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old Lindgren has a 19-13-3 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. Columbus sits 10th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.