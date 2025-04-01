Lindgren will protect the road crease Tuesday against the Bruins, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Lindgren has alternated wins and losses over his last four appearances, with his last start coming in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. The 31-year-old is sporting a 16-12-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .897 save percentage over 32 outings this season. Lindgren is a strong play for this matchup against a Boston club that has produced 2.61 goals per game this season, the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.
