Lindgren will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Monday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Lindgren is coming off a 22-save effort in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. He has a 6-4-2 record this season with one shutout, a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 13 appearances. Anaheim ranks seventh in the league with 3.29 goals per game, but the team has scored two goals or fewer three times during its current five-game (0-4-1) losing skid.