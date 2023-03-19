Lindgren will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Wild, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Lindgren is coming off a 23-save effort in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over Buffalo. He has a 13-8-2 record this season with a 2.78 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 27 appearances. Darcy Kuemper is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so Zach Fucale will suit up as Lindgren's backup against Minnesota. The Wild rank 24th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per game.