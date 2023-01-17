Lindgren will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus the Wild, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren, who will play for the first time since Jan. 6, will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper played in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders, The former has a record of 11-5-2 this season with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 19 games played. Minnesota sits 18th in the NHL this campaign with 3.12 goals per game.