Lindgren will defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Lindgren was shaky Tuesday as he gave up six goals on 31 shots before being pulled in the third period, in a 6-2 loss to Buffalo. Lindgren is 21-14-6 with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 2023-24. The Penguins are averaging 32.8 shots on goal, sixth in the NHL.