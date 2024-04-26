Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, and is expected to be between the home pipes Friday for Game 3 versus the Rangers.

Lindgren allowed four goals in each of his two playoff games versus the Rangers. The two losses snapped a three-game winning streak Lindgren had at the end of the regular season -- giving up only three goals on 78 shots. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead, ahead of Friday's tilt.