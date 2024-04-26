Share Video

Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post, and is expected to be between the home pipes Friday for Game 3 versus the Rangers.

Lindgren allowed four goals in each of his two playoff games versus the Rangers. The two losses snapped a three-game winning streak Lindgren had at the end of the regular season -- giving up only three goals on 78 shots. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead, ahead of Friday's tilt.

