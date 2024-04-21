Lindgren will defend the road net in Game 1 against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Lindgren posted a 25-16-7 record with six shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 50 appearances in 2023-24. He also went 2-1-0 versus the Rangers, stopping 85 of 89 shots. The Rangers ranked seventh overall with 3.39 goals per contest during the regular season.