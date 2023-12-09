Lindgren will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Lindgren has provided the Capitals with solid backup goaltending, as he is 5-2-1 with a 2.61 GAA and .924 save percentage this season. Lindgren's brother Ryan is a defenseman for the Rangers and the two will face each other for the first time in their NHL careers. The Rangers are averaging 30.1 shots on net per game this season, 19th in the league.