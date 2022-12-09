Lindgren will guard the home cage against Seattle on Friday, Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now reports.

It will be the third straight start for Lindgren, who has taken over from the injured Darcy Kuemper (upper body) as the No. 1 netminder. Lindgren has won his last two starts, giving up three goals on 60 shots in road wins over Edmonton and Philadelphia. He will face a surprisingly good Kraken team, who are 15-7-3 and have averaged 3.60 goals per game this season.