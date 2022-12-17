Lindgren will be in the visiting crease against Toronto on Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender with the Capitals as Darcy Kuemper (upper body) has missed the last six games. Kuemper is slated to return at any time and could be well enough Saturday to be the backup, so Lindgren's time as the starter could be coming to an end. Lindgren is 7-4-2 with a 2.76 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He'll face the Maple Leafs, who are tied for third in the NHL standings with a 19-6-6 record.