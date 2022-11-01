Lindgren will start Tuesday's home game against Vegas, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Lindgren will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Darcy Kuemper played in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina. The former has allowed six goals on 80 shots this season en route to 1-1-0 record.
