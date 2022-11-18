Lindgren surrendered four goals on 24 shots through overtime in a 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Lindgren allowed two goals in six shootout rounds. He's 2-1-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .905 save percentage in six contests. He's allowed at least three goals in each of the five games he's started this season, so Washington hasn't been given much of a reason to use him instead of Darcy Kuemper outside of when Kuemper needs a breather.