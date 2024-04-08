Lindgren allowed three goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

In a low-shot contest, Lindgren allowed the only shot sent his way in overtime to end the night with an .857 save percentage. After an exceptional month of March in which he had nine wins and only three losses, Lindgren has lost five straight starts. The Capitals still have a strong opportunity for the final wildcard spot so fantasy managers should monitor closely who will be in net. Washington will face the Red Wings on Tuesday.