Lindgren stopped 34 of 38 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Lindgren and the Capitals carried a one-goal lead into the third period, but a pair of Roope Hintz goals evened the score 4-4 before Washington would eventually fall in a shootout. The 29-year-old Lindgren is now 5-2-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.61 GAA on the season. Despite the loss, Lindgren could still work his way into a timeshare in net as Darcy Kuemper's struggled to an .877 save percentage over his last five starts.