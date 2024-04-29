Lindgren allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Lindgren went 0-4 in the playoffs, ending the Capitals' postseason run in the first round. He allowed 14 goals on 103 shots during those four contests, putting a sour taste on an otherwise solid campaign that saw him post a 25-16-7 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 50 regular-season appearances. Lindgren is under contract for one more season, so he should have at least a timeshare role on lock for 2024-25.