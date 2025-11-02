Lindgren made 21 saves on 24 attempts on net in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

After allowing three goals in the first, Lindgren survived the extra period before surrendering the lone tally of the shootout to Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram. With the loss, Lindgren now has a 1-2-1 record, 3.47 GAA and an .880 save percentage through four appearances. With each loss that passes for the 31-year-old goalie, Washington's starting netminder Logan Thompson seems to grab a larger hold on the top spot of the depth chart. While Lindgren appeared in 39 regular-season games a year ago, he is on pace to take the ice in just 20 games this year if the current goalie rotation keeps up. Lindgren still has some fantasy value as a spot start, but there are likely better external options receiving more opportunities in net than him.