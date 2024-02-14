Lindgren allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

It was a rough night for Lindgren, who allowed four goals through the first two periods before Colorado added a pair of empty-netters in the third. The 30-year-old Lindgren has now dropped four of his last five outings, struggling to an .859 save percentage in that span. Overall, he falls to 10-8-4 with a .913 save percentage and 2.65 GAA this season.