Lindgren allowed six goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

It was a tough night for Lindgren against a potent Colorado offense, as he was tagged for a season-high six goals, including four from Nathan MacKinnon, in a second straight loss. Lindgren has started five of Washington's last seven games, as he appears to be the preferred option over Darcy Kuemper of late. The 30-year-old netminder is now 9-6-3 on the season with a .920 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.