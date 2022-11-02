Lindgren made 28 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Capitals grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but the offense went quiet after that and Lindgren couldn't make it hold up on a night when Washington was out-shot 31-21. The 28-year-old netminder isn't seeing much work behind Darcy Kuemper, but Lindgren is holding his own when he gets the nod, posting a 3.03 GAA and .919 save percentage through three starts with a 1-1-1 record.