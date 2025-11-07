Lindgren allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Lindgren has now lost four straight games, posting a 0-3-1 record and 4.49 GAA during his slump. The Minnesota native was already expected to see less of the net this season than he did in 2024-25 (39 games), but this slump will only serve to further cement Logan Thompson as the No. 1 option in Washington.