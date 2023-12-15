Lindgren stopped 29 of 32 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

It wasn't the sharpest performance from the 29-year-old netminder, who has been inconsistent lately -- Lindgren shut out the Rangers in his last start but has coughed up 10 goals on 92 shots (.891 save percentage) in his other three most recent appearances. Darcy Kuemper is also struggling to find his form, so the duo could remain in a timeshare until one of them heats up.