Lindgren surrendered three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

The Penguins jumped out to a fast start against Lindgren, scoring twice in the first period, sticking the 30-year-old netminder with the eventual defeat. Lindgren's been struggling of late -- he's dropped his last four starts, posting an .878 save percentage in that span. He falls to 21-15-6 with a .908 save percentage and 2.81 GAA this season. Darcy Kuemper figures to get the start Friday against Carolina in the second leg of a back-to-back, lining up Lindgren for a home matchup Sunday against the Senators.