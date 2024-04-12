Lindgren stopped 13 of 16 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

It was a loss the Capitals could ill afford, as they now sit one point behind the Penguins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Lindgren has just one win in his last seven outings, going 1-4-2 with a 3.38 GAA and .891 save percentage as Washington stumbles toward the finish line.