Lindgren made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

The Caps scored two goals in the final two minutes of the third period just to force extra time, but a Thomas Harley tally on a 3-on-2 rush ended the wide-open contest and handed Lindgren the OTL. The 30-year-old netminder has given up 11 goals on 66 shots over his last two starts, and since returning from an upper-body in mid-January, Lindgren has gone 2-3-1 with a 3.33 GAA and .884 save percentage. Washington doesn't take the ice again until after the All-Star break, but Lindgren's hold on the top job in the crease could be slipping.