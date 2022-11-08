Lindgren stopped 25 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers' top players were in excellent form Monday, but the Capitals' power play cashed in four times on five chances. Lindgren did just enough with the excellent support to get the win, his second in four outings this season, despite allowing a season-high four goals. The 28-year-old is 2-1-1 with 13 goals allowed while serving as backup to Darcy Kuemper, who should get the start Wednesday versus the Penguins.