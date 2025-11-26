Lindgren was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus the Jets.

Lindgren's 2025-26 campaign has been middling at best, as he has posted a 3-3-1 record, 3.14 GAA and one shutout in eight appearances. Given his decreased workload to open the year, the 31-year-old backstop could miss the 20-win threshold for the first time since 2022-23. Perhaps a strong outing or two by Lindgren will force the Caps to go back to a split share in the crease.