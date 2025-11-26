Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: First goalie off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindgren was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus the Jets.
Lindgren's 2025-26 campaign has been middling at best, as he has posted a 3-3-1 record, 3.14 GAA and one shutout in eight appearances. Given his decreased workload to open the year, the 31-year-old backstop could miss the 20-win threshold for the first time since 2022-23. Perhaps a strong outing or two by Lindgren will force the Caps to go back to a split share in the crease.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Sees action in relief Saturday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Cruises to third win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Shines in win•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Set to face Kings•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Falls to Penguins•