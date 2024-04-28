Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 4 versus the Rangers.
Lindgren has lost three straight outings in the postseason, surrendering 11 goals on 81 shots for an .864 save percentage. The Capitals need a victory in Game 4 to avoid being swept in the first round by the Rangers.
More News
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Gets little help in Game 3 loss•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Rangers•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Stumbles in Game 2•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: In goal for Game 2•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Struggles in Game 1•
-
Capitals' Charlie Lindgren: Facing Rangers in Game 1•