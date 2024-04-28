Lindgren was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Sunday in Game 4 versus the Rangers.

Lindgren has lost three straight outings in the postseason, surrendering 11 goals on 81 shots for an .864 save percentage. The Capitals need a victory in Game 4 to avoid being swept in the first round by the Rangers.