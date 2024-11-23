Lindgren is slated to guard the home goal versus New Jersey on Saturday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Lindgren has won his last two starts, allowing four goals on only 45 shots in victories over Colorado and Utah. Lindgren is 5-4-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 2024-25. The Devils rank eighth in the league with 3.45 goals per game.