Lindgren was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday and will defend the home crease versus Florida, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Lindgren last played March 21, giving up seven goals on 39 shots in a 7-6 overtime loss to lowly Columbus. Lindgren is 13-9-3 with a 3.02 GAA and .898 save percentage. He will look for some redemption Saturday against the Panthers, who have won five games in a row.