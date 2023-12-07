Lindgren was the first netminder off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Dallas on Thursday, per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

Lindgren will get his first start in four games, although he came on in relief of Darcy Kuemper on Monday, stopping 19 of 22 shots in a 6-0 loss to Arizona. Lindgren is 5-2-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .928 save percentage this season. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Wednesday. Dallas is averaging 29.8 shots per game, 22nd-best in the NHL.